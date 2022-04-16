Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.11 Million

Brokerages expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) to post sales of $115.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.24 million. Asana posted sales of $76.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $529.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.80 million to $530.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $707.27 million, with estimates ranging from $683.30 million to $745.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,250,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,867,500 and have sold 67,172 shares valued at $3,506,757. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

ASAN traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,651. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Asana has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

