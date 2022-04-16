ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

NYSE ASX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.72. 4,772,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,518. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

