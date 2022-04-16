ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $425.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASMIY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ASM International from €440.00 ($478.26) to €350.00 ($380.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASM International from €438.00 ($476.09) to €379.00 ($411.96) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of ASM International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $384.67.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of ASMIY opened at $320.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.01. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $273.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.06.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

About ASM International (Get Rating)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.