ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Lowered to GBX 4,100

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($46.39) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,694.64 ($48.14).

ASC stock opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,763.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,210.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

