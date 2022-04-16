Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.062-$13.512 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.74.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $189.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $190.19.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Assurant will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Assurant by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

