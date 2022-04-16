Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million (IBFK)

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $225,240.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00004211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045933 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.62 or 0.07492039 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,190.76 or 1.00049496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00050104 BTC.

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,261 coins.

