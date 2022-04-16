AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Announces Earnings Results

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

AstroNova stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstroNova stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.15% of AstroNova worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

