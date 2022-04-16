ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATCO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.50.

ATCO stock opened at C$45.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$40.00 and a twelve month high of C$46.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.93.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

