Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.11.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.34 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -676.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

