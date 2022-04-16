Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $27.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,249. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,640,000 after acquiring an additional 918,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 758,272 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $13,870,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,682,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

