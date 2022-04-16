Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 26,806 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 15,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

