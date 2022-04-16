Autonio Price Tops $0.0241 on Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $2.28 million and $218,727.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Autonio has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.02 or 0.07491563 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,397.09 or 0.99813802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041738 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

