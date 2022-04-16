Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Shares Down 0%

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.08 and last traded at $62.15. 106,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 213,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.77.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $335,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.