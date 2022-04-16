Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Lowered to $202.00 at Loop Capital

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $209.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.55.

AVY opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.59 and a 200-day moving average of $198.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $156.51 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,783,000 after purchasing an additional 98,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

