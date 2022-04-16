Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.67.

RNA stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 1,265.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,770,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,967,000 after buying an additional 655,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,130,000 after acquiring an additional 512,411 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,434,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

