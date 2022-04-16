Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on AVGR. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.48. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative net margin of 171.88% and a negative return on equity of 117.96%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avinger will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avinger by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avinger by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avinger by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avinger by 52,153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,072 shares in the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

