Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $56.43 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

