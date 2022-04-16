Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 103.20 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 102.30 ($1.33). 429,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,207,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £366.82 million and a PE ratio of 3.49.

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

