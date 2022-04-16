Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Hough acquired 6,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,662 shares of company stock worth $170,590 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,470,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after buying an additional 729,276 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45,095 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 794,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 786,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 115,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,894 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

