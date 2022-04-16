Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.39) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,532,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,852,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. Barclays has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Barclays by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 116.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,514 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 81.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 909,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

