Barclays Trims Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Target Price to $13.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RKT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.46.

NYSE RKT opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,577,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,174,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 111,600 shares of company stock worth $1,141,378. Corporate insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 255.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

