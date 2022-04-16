Barrington Research Cuts Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Price Target to $7.00

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airspan Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th.
NYSE MIMO opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Airspan Networks has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.
About Airspan Networks (Get Rating)
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.
