Barrington Research Cuts Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Price Target to $7.00

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airspan Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE MIMO opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Airspan Networks has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airspan Networks by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

