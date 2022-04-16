Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($82.61) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, April 11th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €73.03 ($79.38).

Shares of BAS opened at €51.66 ($56.15) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.20. Basf has a 12 month low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a 12 month high of €72.84 ($79.17).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

