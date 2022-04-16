BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.

BWAGF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BAWAG Group from €72.00 ($78.26) to €66.00 ($71.74) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($59.78) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BAWAG Group from €66.00 ($71.74) to €72.00 ($78.26) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS:BWAGF opened at $47.00 on Friday. BAWAG Group has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $65.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

