Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) to post $4.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.77 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $4.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year sales of $19.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.14 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.25.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $395,149,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after purchasing an additional 986,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.68. 921,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.42 and a 200-day moving average of $255.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

