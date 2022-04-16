Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after acquiring an additional 216,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.25.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.68. 921,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,417. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

