BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $182.36 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.50.

BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.