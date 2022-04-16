Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Buys Shares of 24,083 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,609,000 after acquiring an additional 952,340 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,850.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,631,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,361,000 after acquiring an additional 577,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,173,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after acquiring an additional 382,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,701,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 162,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of VRP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $24.14. 355,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,084. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $26.50.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.