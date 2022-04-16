Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.19. 12,110,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,982,341. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.