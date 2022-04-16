Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Invests $1.24 Million in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF comprises 0.7% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $151,568,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,866 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $499,000.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.67. The company had a trading volume of 81,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,177. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.12 and a 52 week high of $98.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66.

