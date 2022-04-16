Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases 1,688 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 30.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 186,131 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $37.57. 79,032,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,507,848. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $303.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

