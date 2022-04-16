Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 7.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 674,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.23. 2,182,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.69 and its 200 day moving average is $164.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.42 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

