Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 2,689 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 96,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,996. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.09. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

