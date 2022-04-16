Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $402.52. 3,734,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,944,369. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.13 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

