Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. Belden has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

