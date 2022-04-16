Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Big Lots has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company has been battling escalated freight costs, which hurt its gross margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Also, comparable sales fell 2.3%. Management stated that its sales were below expectations due to major inclement weather conditions in January and the impact of omicron on traffic besides some inventory challenges. For first-quarter fiscal 2022, Big Lots envisions earnings per share to be $1.10-$1.20, implying a decline from $2.62 reported in the year-ago period. That said, the company has been gaining from its transformation initiative, referred to as Operation North Star. Additionally, the company is experiencing strong e-commerce growth, buoyed by the Buy Online Pick-up In Store functionality and curbside pickup. The company’s store growth plans also bode well.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of BIG opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

