Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 546,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,645,000 after buying an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,728,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,211,000 after buying an additional 36,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,778,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $194,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $16.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $548.19. The stock had a trading volume of 224,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,661. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $669.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $524.19 and a 1 year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.