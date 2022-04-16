BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $713.17 million, a P/E ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 1.76.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $298,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $498,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,569 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.