bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

Separately, AlphaValue raised bioMérieux to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of bioMérieux stock opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.33 and its 200-day moving average is $119.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. bioMérieux has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $148.50.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

