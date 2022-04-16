BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $298.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $339.00 to $298.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.59.

BNTX opened at $175.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.69. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $121.32 and a 12-month high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.44 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech will post 31.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 66.7% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BioNTech by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

