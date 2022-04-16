BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BIOYF opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. BioSyent has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BioSyent from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

