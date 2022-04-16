Bitblocks (BBK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.00

Bitblocks (BBK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $106,995.97 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,486.49 or 0.99852539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00059449 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00025240 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001956 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

