BitTube Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $178,526.54 and $340.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.38 or 0.00580121 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 340,959,237 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

