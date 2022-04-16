BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 528 ($6.88) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.91). Approximately 63,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 199,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532 ($6.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of £542.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 537.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 623.87.

In related news, insider Paola Subacchi purchased 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.60) per share, with a total value of £8,552.61 ($11,144.92).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

