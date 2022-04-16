BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Down 54.4% in March

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:MUA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.75. 163,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,354. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
