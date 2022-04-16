BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Down 54.4% in March

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MUA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.75. 163,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,354. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 11.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,220,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 98,368 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.