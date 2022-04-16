BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:MVT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,972. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
