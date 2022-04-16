BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $734.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $755.00 to $734.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $889.71.
Shares of BLK stock opened at $688.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $739.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $838.94. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
