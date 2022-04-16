BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $734.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $755.00 to $734.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $889.71.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $688.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $739.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $838.94. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 40.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

