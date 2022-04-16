Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading 2.6% Higher

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.19. 153,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 301,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$193.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98.
Blackrock Silver Company Profile (CVE:BRC)
