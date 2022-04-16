Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading 2.6% Higher

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.19. 153,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 301,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$193.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

