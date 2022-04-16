BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 81.03%. The business had revenue of $39.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.5% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 96,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

