Blackstone Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Blackstone in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.42.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.92. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $78.36 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,105,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,480,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,288,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 871,487 shares of company stock valued at $55,217,955. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.